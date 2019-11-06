|
RICHARD CARROLL TROYER, JR; 70 of The Villages, FL, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in his home. He was the devoted husband of Audrey Dubree Troyer, and they had shared over 50 years of marriage.
Born on in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Richard C. and Rose Marie (Kuhfuss) Troyer. Richard attended North Harford High School. Richard was all about service to his country, state and community. He proudly served in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam where he received the Bronze Star while on a reconnaissance mission. In addition, he served with the 1/502 in the TET offensive, also in Vietnam. Richard was a veteran of the Maryland Army National Guard, rising to the rank of sergeant.
Following his military service, Richard joined the Maryland State Police where he served as a trooper for 20 years. He rose from patrol officer to firearms instructor at the police academy. In addition, Richard was one of the first to join the Maryland State Police Motorcycle Unit when it was reinstated.
Richard dedicated the next 20 years of service to the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, GA as a firearms instructor, accreditation coordinator, branch chief of the driver training division, completing his service in the branch chief marine division.
At the time of his passing, he had a combination of 45 years of service to country and community.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by:
A daughter, Tracey Lovisiah and her husband, Steven Hanus of White Hall, MD
A granddaughter, Stephanie Lovisiah Hanus of Athens, GA
A sister, Lisa Marie Kehler of Palm Dale, CA
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stuart Royston Troyer.
Services are pending at this time; please reference Audrey's Facebook page for updates.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019