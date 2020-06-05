Richard Tyler Koenig
On June 3rd, 2020 Richard Tyler Koenig passed away; devoted father to Mary Ellen Johnson, Richard P. Koenig and his wife Leslie, Suzanne Polechronis and her husband Nick; cherished grandfather to Jason Frame, Aaron Johnson, Brittany Koenig, Lisa Koenig, Stephanie Fell, Shannon Staub, Marissa Polechronis and Gregory Polechronis. Also survived by 12 loving great-grandchildren.

Richard was very proud of his loving family and his loyal service to the U.S. Park Police. He was also an avid Golfer.

A graveside service will be held at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Bel Air Road, Baltimore MD 21206 on Saturday at 11:00 am.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
