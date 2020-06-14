Richard Vergauwen

Richard L Vergauwen (80), Phoenix, MD, beloved husband of Barbara (Simmonds) Vergauwen, passed away suddenly on June 8th, 2020. Born in Superior, WI, he was the son of the late Gaston and Elsie Vergauwen. He was a graduate of the University of Colorado (BA) and the Wharton School of Business Management (MBA). Rich served honorably in the US Air Force for 22 years, attaining the rank of Major. He then worked at AAI Corporation and SAIC . He loved working in his garden and enjoyed visiting with all of his neighbors.



In addition to his wife of 56 years, Rich leaves sons: John (Cyndi), Mark (Shira), Dave, and Matthew (Tammy). He was very proud of his grandchildren Kristyn, Paige Krupa (Andrew), Hope, Kyle, Zackary, Maya, Lidiya and great-grandsons Cillian and Keegan Krupa. He also leaves his sister Mother Shaun Vergauwen and brother Ken Vergauwen (Alice) and Sister-in-law Carole Vergauwen. He was predeceased by his brother Francis Vergauwen. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, any services will be scheduled at a future time and date by the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rich's name to the following organizations:



1. Franciscan Life Center 271 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451



2. Salvation Army P.O Box 93002, Long Beach, CA 90809 (National) or to your local Chapter



