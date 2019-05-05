|
Richard "Rick" Wayne Blackwell passed away on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at the age of 55. Rick is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Leslie, daughter Melissa (Casey) Wren, grandchildren Cooper, Jesse and Jake, sisters Leilani (Steve) Montgomery and Darlene, brothers John and David, extended family and friends. Special thanks to beloved family Yvonne, Dennis and Carol Taft, Mildred O'Neal, Faye Beker, and dear friends Francis Baptiste, Dennis Harding, Dwayne Hammond and Nancy Brown. A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019