Richard W. Eder, 74, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family.Born on Monday, October 15, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Emil W. and Josephine Niedzwick Eder. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Eder. A proud veteran of the US Army Reserve, he was a 1963 graduate of Overlea High School in Baltimore and received his Bachelor's degree in Geography from the University of Maryland. Richard worked as a computer programmer at the Social Security Administration for 40 years before retiring in 2008.In addition to his life partner of 17 years JoAnn Kneller, survivors include three very special ladies, Kristina Kneller, and her daughters, Courtnee and Gabby; a beloved neighbor, Tom Albaugh; three siblings, William Eder, Robert Eder, and Dorothy Akehurst; and numerous nieces and nephews.Services for Richard will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of York and Hanover, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.