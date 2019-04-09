Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired) Richard Walwin Hawes, 88, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on April 4, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Richard was born to the late Walwin Levi Hawes and Esther Evelyn McCarthy on June 18, 9130 in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated from Cranston High School in 1948 and received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Rhode Island in 1953. He married Jeanne Marie Moren in June of 1953 and entered the Army as a 2nd Lt. later that same month. They lived and traveled together for 66 years in Rhode Island, Georgia, New Jersey, Germany, Colorado, California and finally settled in Maryland to raise their five children. After a tour of duty in Korea, two tours in Vietnam and a 28 year career in Military Intelligence, Richard retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1981. He was honored with a Defense Superior Service Medal, two Legions of Merit, a Bronze Star and many other medals and awards during his service. Richard "Dick" loved to fish, canoe and share his home on Thompson Lake in Maine with family and friends. He also enjoyed an active church life, going to the O's games, feeding the birds in his backyard, singing (making a joyful noise!), bowling, throwing horseshoes, figuring out how to master corn hole and celebrating everything! He loved books, both reading them and giving them as gifts. An avid letter writer, he often wrote letters of gratitude to those who were kind or helpful to him. He encouraged his grandchildren in college with letters, always including a "little something extra". Mostly, he enjoyed anything that his family did together. He loved being "Pop" to his children and loved being "Papa" to his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dick is survived by his "beautiful bride" of 66 years, Jeanne Marie; his five children, Judith Hawes-Stokes (Jim), Richard Peter Hawes (Valerie), Ellen Hawes-Hays, Timothy Hawes (Diane) and David Hawes; six grandchildren whom he adored, Mathew Stokes (Megan), John Stokes, Emma Hawes (Mike Welter), Ian Hawes (Jessica), Allison Hays and Elizabeth Hays; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Leigh and Evelyn Hawes; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, April 10th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 AM, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Severn, MD with a reception to follow. Rev. Father Joe Muth will officiate. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the , https://www.alz.org/ or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/ For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary