On October 6, 2020. Richard passed away at 74 years old. He is the beloved husband of Geraldine "Gerri" Nunnally; Cherished father of Richard W. Nunnally III and his wife Tracey; and loving grandfather to Brittany. Richard was also loved by his close friends like family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church at 1015 Sundown Rd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. goncefuneralservice.com