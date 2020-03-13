|
Richard "Ritchie" Alan Walker of Silver City, New Mexico left his earthly adventure on February 23, 2020. He was born January 16, 1950 in Havre de Grace, Maryland to Chief James Earl, Jr. and Helen Walker. Richard graduated from Havre de Grace High School in 1968. His love for music took him outside of his small community and his band "The Monterays" often played the Boardwalk of Atlantic City. He relocated to Arizona in the early 1980s to begin his life's adventure and he later moved to Pinos Altos and at the time of his death resided in Silver City, New Mexico. Richard's friends and family describe him as a good man with a kind gentle soul, a brother and a friend who had an infectious smile and personality to those he met; he knew no stranger and was that guy that everyone loved. He shared a love for hiking, camping, gold mining and exploring all avenues of nature with his close group of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Jean Carmody Walker and precious daughter Tennille.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020