Richard Walter Henning (Walt) of Abingdon, Maryland died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in his home peacefully. He was 76 years old. Walt was born in Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Catherine (Kay) Henning and a grandson David Henning Jr.

Walt is survived by five children; daughter, Terry Henning Baummer and her husband Mike; son, Walter Henning and his finance Deborah Wolf; son, Richard Henning; daughter, Sandra Henning Griffith and her husband Mark; son, David Henning. Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00am at Slateville Presbyterian Church, 308 Slateville Road, Delta, PA, 17314.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
