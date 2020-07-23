1/
Richard William Congdon
1936 - 2020
Richard William Congdon, 84, passed away on July 17, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1936, in Framingham, MA. He is survived by his children, Donald Congdon (Gina), Anita Doster (George), Joy Bourke (Michael), Donna Miller (Steve), & Melody Marshall (Charles Spiegel), his ex-wives Evelyn Meyer & Fredericka Congdon & sister Judith Joyce. Richard has 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren & 1 great grandson. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Richard & Edna (Smith) Congdon, his brother Jon Congdon & son Timothy Congdon. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, Middle River Baptist Church, 610 Middle River Rd. Visitation is at 4 pm with a service at 5 pm. Richard will be cremated at Serenity Funeral & Cremation & will be buried at Prospect Hill Cemetery, in Millis, MA.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
04:00 PM
Middle River Baptist Church
JUL
25
Service
05:00 PM
Middle River Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral And Cremation Services Pa
1701-03 Mcculloh St
Baltimore, MD 21217
(443) 835-2236
