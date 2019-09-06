|
|
Richard Witmer Sr., age 74, of Darlington, MD passed away on August 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Lloyd Witmer and Ann Margaret (Housekeeper) McMillan and step-father George T. McMillan and husband of Carolyn Witmer. He enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, and fishing. Richard liked cars and he loved his dogs very much.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Witmer is survived by his son, Richard E. Witmer, Jr. of Rising Sun and his wife, Dawn; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Garrett, and Brooke Witmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas David Witmer; and brother, Theodore L. Witmer.
A service was held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Interment took place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019