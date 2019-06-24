Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Nativity
20 E. Ridgely Road
Timonium, MD
Richard Wm. MONTALTO Notice
Deacon R. Wm. "Monti" Montalto passed away on June 21, 2019; Loving husband of Marie F. Montalto for 53 years; Beloved father of Laura A. McGonigle, Leslie A. Montalto, Lynn M. Struck and her husband Anthony; Dear brother of Claudia D. Montalto; Cherished grandfather of John Patrick, Meghan E., and Mary-Kate and Connor W. McGonigle, Olivia G. and Nicholas J. Stuck.

The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM with a vigil service at 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road Timonium, MD on Thursday , June 27 at 11:00AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Deacon Monti's name to Center for Pregnancy Concerns, 442 Eastern Boulevard Essex, MD, 21221. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 24, 2019
