Church of The Resurrection
3165 Paulskirk Dr.
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Ellicott City, MD
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Ellicott City, MD
Richard Woolley Notice
Passed away peacefully on July 1 .Survived by his wife, Patricia Woolley; children- Kathleen Woolley, Brian Woolley, Marianne Meagher, Patrick Meagher and grandchildren Kelley Gardner, Juliet Woolley and Jonathan Meagher.

A remembrance starts at 9:30 am on July 27, 2019 and a memorial mass 11:00am at the Church of the Resurrection, Ellicott City, MD. Dick will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley Md. 20131.

Please view and sign the family guest book at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019
