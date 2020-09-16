Richard Zalusky

SFC Richard



Norbert Zalusky died at his home in Aberdeen on Wednesday, September 9. He was 65.



Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of Norbert A. Zalusky of Wayne, NJ and the late Joan B. (Hussey) Zalusky, and husband of the late Sun Ae Zalusky.



Ret. SFC Zalusky retired from the U.S. Army after serving over 22 years, where he served four overseas tours including Korea and Germany. He continued serving 15+ years as a DOD Army civilian at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.



In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughters, Sandra Green of Whitehall, MD, Linda Green, Emily Zalusky and Maryann Zalusky, all of Aberdeen, and Lisa Ann Swayngim of Wayne, NJ; grandchildren, Amaya, Tamia, Alyssa, Keema, Julia and Avery; siblings, John Zalusky of Wayne, NJ and Ann Marie Flynn of Delran, NJ. In addition to his mother and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Zalusky.



A visitation will be held at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19 from 11am-12pm followed by a graveside service at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at



