1/1
Richard Zalusky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFC Richard

Norbert Zalusky died at his home in Aberdeen on Wednesday, September 9. He was 65.

Born in Passaic, NJ, he was the son of Norbert A. Zalusky of Wayne, NJ and the late Joan B. (Hussey) Zalusky, and husband of the late Sun Ae Zalusky.

Ret. SFC Zalusky retired from the U.S. Army after serving over 22 years, where he served four overseas tours including Korea and Germany. He continued serving 15+ years as a DOD Army civilian at Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughters, Sandra Green of Whitehall, MD, Linda Green, Emily Zalusky and Maryann Zalusky, all of Aberdeen, and Lisa Ann Swayngim of Wayne, NJ; grandchildren, Amaya, Tamia, Alyssa, Keema, Julia and Avery; siblings, John Zalusky of Wayne, NJ and Ann Marie Flynn of Delran, NJ. In addition to his mother and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Zalusky.

A visitation will be held at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19 from 11am-12pm followed by a graveside service at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 13, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 43:18
September 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved