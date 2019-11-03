|
On October 31, 2019 RITA A. PAPINI, loving aunt of Linda Reed and husband Patrick, Jean Kelley and husband Patrick and Mark Dell'Uomo and wife Jean, also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 5th in St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10a.m., visitation will be held in church from 9 to 10a.m. Interment in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3615 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21218. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019