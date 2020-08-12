1/
Rita B. Kucharski
{ "" }
On August 9, 2020, Rita B. Kucharski (Nee Sokolowski), 96, of Queen Anne, MD, formerly of Westminster, MD, passed away. Retired from the Equitable Bank, now Bank of America, in 1986 as the Assistant Vice President of the Legal Department, she was the beloved wife of the late Ted Kucharski; devoted mother of Rita Peterson; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Kureth, and by six sisters and brothers. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be private. For information and to offer condolences, visit moorefuneralhomepa.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedicts RCC
