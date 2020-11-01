On October 31, 2020 Rita Catherine Zeller passed away, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Zeller. Sr.; devoted mother of Ruth Miller and her husband Cleve, Thomas J. Zeller, Sr. and his wife Jeffra, Joseph J. Zeller, Jr. and his wife Lisa, Marie Jefferson and her husband Kevin, and the late Gerard J. Zeller and Nancy Quinn; loving sister of Theresa Bullinger; cherished Nana of 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com