Rita Catherine Zeller
On October 31, 2020 Rita Catherine Zeller passed away, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Zeller. Sr.; devoted mother of Ruth Miller and her husband Cleve, Thomas J. Zeller, Sr. and his wife Jeffra, Joseph J. Zeller, Jr. and his wife Lisa, Marie Jefferson and her husband Kevin, and the late Gerard J. Zeller and Nancy Quinn; loving sister of Theresa Bullinger; cherished Nana of 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Margaret Catholic Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church, 141 Hickory Avenue Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
NOV
3
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
