On November 26, 2020; RITA DERRENBERGER (nee Gambrel); beloved wife of the late Gill Derrenberger; loving mother of Billy Ray Brock and his wife Kathy, and the late Donald Brock; cherished grandmother of David Kunz, Amber Brock, and Sean Brock; devoted great grandmother of Ashton; dear sister of Willard Gambrel, Alene Glass, Thomas Gambrel, Jr., and James Gambrel. Rita was an avid bowler and also enjoyed Bingo.



A memorial service is being planned in her home state of Kentucky at a later date. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.



