Ocean CityRita Frances Kaczmarek (nee Zablocki), age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Zablocki and Frances Bialozynska. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Jerome Kaczmarek, cherished brother; John Zablocki. She is survived by her loving children; Jerome (Linda) and Frances Bartunek (George) and her cherished brother; William Zablocki. She was Bushie to her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Casimir Church, Baltimore, MD on Saturday, March 23,2019 at 10:00am. Burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. For full obituary see… www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Mar. 17, 2019