On March 13th 2020; Rita Gladkowski, of Parkville; loving wife of Chester W. Gladkowski; cherished mother of Chester (Chet) W. Gladkowski, Jr. and the late Donald B. Gladkowski; devoted grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; caring sister of Angelina and the late Louis, Rocco, Carlo, Virginia, Ellen and Anna; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will honor Rita's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home – 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Thursday, March 19th 2020, from 3-5PM and 7-9PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, at St. Ursula's Catholic Church. Interment private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Ursula's Catholic School, 8900 Harford Road, Parkville MD, 21234
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020