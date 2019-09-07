|
On September 4, 2019, Rita L. Beach (nee McKee) beloved wife of Joseph R. Beach; cherished mother of Joseph R. Beach and his wife Beverly, David M. Beach, Sr. and his wife Mary Jo, Susan Richter and her husband Timothy, Cathy Plack, and her husband Harry, and the late Timothy Beach; devoted grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Mary Jane Hanley, and the late Richard McKee. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to St. Margaret's Church, 141 Hickory Avenue Bel Air, MD 21014. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
