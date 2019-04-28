|
|
On April 26, 2019, Rita L.(nee Lukaszewska), age 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Konopacki, Jr.; dear mother of Joseph C. Konopacki, III and wife Denise, Diane Warner and husband Bud, Debbie Casey and husband Richard; grandmother of Joseph Konopacki, IV and wife Mary, BJ Warner and wife Nicole, Amanda McDermott and husband Matthew; great-grandmother of Alexandra and Emma Konopacki, Jillian Warner, Addalyn, Madison, and Mathew Jr. McDermott. Dear sister of Lorraine Laszczynski and the late Anita Andrews.Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Tuesday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 10 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 28, 2019