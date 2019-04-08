|
On April 6, 2019, Rita M. Crouse, daughter of the late O. Russell Crouse Sr. and Margaret M. (Somers) Crouse, sister of the late O. Russell Crouse, Jr. and John F. Crouse. Aunt of Eileen and Ava Barr of Minnesota. Long time friend of Ann Enghauser of McLean, Va. Member of the Gregorian Society. Tridentine Latin Mass at St. Alphonsus Church, Baltimore, MD. on April 10, 2019 at 12:10 pm. Burial following at the New Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make contributions to the Salvation Army.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2019