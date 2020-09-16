On Sunday, September 13, 2020, RITA M. MADEJSKI (nee Roberts) beloved wife of the late Walter Madejski, loving mother of Patsy Firey and her husband Samuel, Tina Brunson and her husband Wesley, Ray Madejski and his wife Liz, and Margie Sroka, dear sister of Evelyn Allman. Rita is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.,1201 Dundalk Ave. on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Services and Interment are private. www.KFHPA.com