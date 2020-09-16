1/
Rita M. MADEJSKI
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, RITA M. MADEJSKI (nee Roberts) beloved wife of the late Walter Madejski, loving mother of Patsy Firey and her husband Samuel, Tina Brunson and her husband Wesley, Ray Madejski and his wife Liz, and Margie Sroka, dear sister of Evelyn Allman. Rita is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.,1201 Dundalk Ave. on Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Services and Interment are private. www.KFHPA.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
