Rita M. Streb on June 28, 2020, beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Streb, Sr.; loving mother of Joseph Streb, Jr., Mary Miller, Jane Mullen, Michael Streb, Christine Brigandi, Suzanne Miller, Thomas Streb and the late James Streb. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church Friday 10 AM. Masks are required . Interment Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 1850 York Road, Ste. D Timonium, Md 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church Friday 10 AM. Masks are required . Interment Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 1850 York Road, Ste. D Timonium, Md 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.