Rita Marian



Crocken, age 95, a 60-year resident of Bel Air, MD, passed away on May 15, 2020, in Seaford, DE.



Rita was the beloved wife of the late Charles William Crocken, to whom she was married for 64 years. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen C. Barnes and husband Arnold; sons, Kerry F. Crocken and Kevin M. Crocken; grandchildren, Emily M. Barnes, Hillary Barnes Loper, Camille C. Barnes, Sasha S. Crocken, and Wyatt E. Crocken; great-grandchildren, Natalie Egeberg, Grant, Lydia, and Theodore Loper, David and Elodie Schneider, and Olga Conner.



Born in Baltimore, MD, on April 1, 1925, Rita was the daughter of the late Vincent and Dora (Seidler) Ichniowski. She graduated from The Catholic High School of Baltimore in 1943 and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1946.



Per her request, Rita's body was donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board for medical education and research. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, with interment at Harford Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store