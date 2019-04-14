Home

Rita Marie Hershfeld Notice
On April 12, 2019 Rita Marie Hershfeld, 94, beloved wife of the late Robert R. Hershfeld; loving mother of Christina Shepard, Mary Warren (Gary), James Curry, Jr., Marjorie Rippin ( Randy), Kathy Frome (Ernie), and the late Carolyn McVicker, and Rita Curry, cherished grandmother of 17; dear great-grandmother of 28; great great-grandmother of 6. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Mon., April 15th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tues., 1:00 PM, in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/bryceboehmer, a memorial fund to support Rita's great-grandson. For more information please visit,www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
