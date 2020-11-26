1/
Rita Mary Kuegler
Rita Mary Kuegler, of Columbia MD passed away on November 20, 2020. Rita was born on December 7, 1928 in Baltimore MD. She was the daughter of Julius Zarachowicz and Mary Olszewski and was the 11th of twelve siblings. After graduating from Catholic High School, she married the love of her life George Kuegler in 1951 who preceded her in death in 2015. They had four children, Judy, Michael, Paul and David who preceded her in death. And six grandchildren, Matthew, David, Joseph, Mary Catherine, Anna and Kurt.

Rita was a legendary Baker and Cook and was a skilled bridge player. Once her children were attending school, she had a career in retail, but was always home in time to greet her children when they returned from school. She was an active member in the community, volunteering over 36 years with 'Our Daily Bread' in Baltimore and unselfish service with St. Louis church, in Clarksville MD. There she was a Eucharistic Minister and served on the Bereavement committee and adoration, not to mention all of the fabulous cakes she baked for the church and priests.

Friday, 27 NOV, a mass will be held at 10:00, St. Louis Church, Clarksville MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 'Our Daily Bread' 725 Fallsway, Balt, MD 21202.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Louis Church
