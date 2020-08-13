Or Copy this URL to Share

On August 12, 2020 Rita Sophie LeCompte (nee: Dannesfelser); Beloved wife of the late Robert LeCompte; Devoted mother to Thomas LeCompte and Anna Waggner. Dear sister of the late Beatrice Huffnagle; Loving grandmother to Robert, Brandon, Crystal, and Amber; Loving great grandmother to Andrew, Ashlee, Aaron, Neira, Austin, Tommy, and Amber.



Visitation Saturday morning 10:30-11:30 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services to start at 11:30 am. Interment Private



