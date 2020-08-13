1/
Rita Sophie LeCompte
On August 12, 2020 Rita Sophie LeCompte (nee: Dannesfelser); Beloved wife of the late Robert LeCompte; Devoted mother to Thomas LeCompte and Anna Waggner. Dear sister of the late Beatrice Huffnagle; Loving grandmother to Robert, Brandon, Crystal, and Amber; Loving great grandmother to Andrew, Ashlee, Aaron, Neira, Austin, Tommy, and Amber.

Visitation Saturday morning 10:30-11:30 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services to start at 11:30 am. Interment Private

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
