Rita Wernek

Our beloved mother, Rita Agnes Wernek, passed away Aug. 18, 2020 at the age of 91. Rita had six children, but was a mother to everyone. She considered everyone her family. She was quite the social butterfly, and would speak to everyone in stores, on the street, everywhere she went. Rita always felt she should tell people if they were beautiful or handsome or if their eyes were pretty or how she loved their smile or their wonderful personality or that they had a special sparkle about them. She would continuously say kind things to the people she met, as she felt it was important that they knew. She made so many people happy and was truly genuine and a caring, loving woman. If someone was having a rough day, they wouldn't for long, as she was always giving heartfelt compliments. It came naturally to her and gave her joy. She was never embarrassed or thought it odd to compliment someone she never met before. This was who she was. Friends of Rita's children always asked that Rita accompany them to their activities; they loved her too. Rita's passing was a great loss to her family but, also, to so many others she touched along the way.



Rita had a beautiful voice. She loved to sing, whether it be to her children waking up to a songbird or participating in church choirs. She also loved to dance. Rita met her husband, Stanley, in a dance hall, and it was a joy to watch them dance together. After Stanley passed, the music didn't stop. Rita was on the dance floor at parties, picnics, wherever there was music, no matter her age. She loved the song, "Happy" by Pharrell Williams and would request it at all functions. That song fit her to a "T"; she was truly Happy! Rita was an amazing woman, truly loved by all. Our blessed Savior took her to heaven to continue spreading joy, love and happiness. She's now singing and dancing with Our Father the Almighty.



Love you mom, with all our hearts. Pray that we will be with you one day. You will live forever in our hearts. Your children, Bruce, Scott, Carol, David, Robert and John.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, August 29th at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. For more information and to leave online condolences, please visit



