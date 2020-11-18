On Monday 11/16/20 at 7:20 AM Richard Joseph Meyer lost his battle with AML leukemia; he was 44 years old. RJ was a 3 sport athlete for Loch Raven High School and 1994 Baltimore Sun Athlete of the Year. After graduating in 1994, he became a journeyman electrician and foreman. He also followed his dream of becoming a pro wrestler and became the first student at the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center and became known as The Bruiser. He distinguished himself as a 11-time Heavyweight Champion, 2-time Tag Team Champion and 1-time Rage TV Champion. While still an active competitor, he became a trainer, coach and mentor to hundreds of aspiring athletes. He was a lifelong sports fan and enjoyed watching the Ravens, the Orioles and the Ironbirds with his family and friends. His sons, Connor and Xander were his pride and joy and he enjoyed going to the beach, Dutch Wonderland and Great Wolf Lodge with them. He is survived by his parents Chuck & Harriet Meyer, his sister Melissa Bishoff and her husband Michael and their children Hannah and Laura Rose, his sons Connor and Xander Meyer and his former spouse Tara Meyer, as well as countless friends and fans. Services will be at a later date, when it is safe to do so. A virtual tribute is planned for Nov 21, 2020 and more information can be found at www.mcwprowresting.com
.