1/1
RJ Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RJ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday 11/16/20 at 7:20 AM Richard Joseph Meyer lost his battle with AML leukemia; he was 44 years old. RJ was a 3 sport athlete for Loch Raven High School and 1994 Baltimore Sun Athlete of the Year. After graduating in 1994, he became a journeyman electrician and foreman. He also followed his dream of becoming a pro wrestler and became the first student at the MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center and became known as The Bruiser. He distinguished himself as a 11-time Heavyweight Champion, 2-time Tag Team Champion and 1-time Rage TV Champion. While still an active competitor, he became a trainer, coach and mentor to hundreds of aspiring athletes. He was a lifelong sports fan and enjoyed watching the Ravens, the Orioles and the Ironbirds with his family and friends. His sons, Connor and Xander were his pride and joy and he enjoyed going to the beach, Dutch Wonderland and Great Wolf Lodge with them. He is survived by his parents Chuck & Harriet Meyer, his sister Melissa Bishoff and her husband Michael and their children Hannah and Laura Rose, his sons Connor and Xander Meyer and his former spouse Tara Meyer, as well as countless friends and fans. Services will be at a later date, when it is safe to do so. A virtual tribute is planned for Nov 21, 2020 and more information can be found at www.mcwprowresting.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 17, 2020
In my thoughts ❤
Joe
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carl Luksic
Friend
November 17, 2020
RJ was such a great man and the life if the party, You are simply the best. RIP my friend.
Cathleen Buerhaus
Friend
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry and Jen Davis
Friend
November 17, 2020
Gonna miss you my friend
Junior
November 17, 2020
I have known RJ since he was born. Have known his Mom and Dad almost 47 years. I was honored to be called " Uncle Roger. As all have posted, he was larger than Life. He always made time for his Fans and Family. I will forever miss him.
Roger Goff
Family
November 17, 2020
Thank you for all the chats and hugs RJ I thoroughly enjoyed it and words can't describe how much I'm gonna miss you. Rest easy my friend I love you RJ ❤ see you again one day.
Holly Glorioso
Friend
November 17, 2020
Thank you for bringing everyone together under one roof for a night of fun, thank you for always making every single person who walked through those doors at MCW feel special. You will be greatly missed my thoughts and prayers are with family.
Tracy Sklanka
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved