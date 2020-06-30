R.O. Dillon
On June 27, 2020 R. O. (Bob) Dillon (born September 7th, 1933) beloved husband of the late Betty M. Dillon (née McQuain); Devoted father to Jeffery M. Dillon (Kathy) and Lisa D. Fell (Rick). Loving Pappy to Dalana L. Fell, Alexander M. Dillon and Step Grandfather to Nicholas Cole; Great Grandfather to Amelia and Elora Cole. Dear brother of William "Carl" Garrett, Jimmy Dillon, Sissy Tumidajewicz and the late Pauline Goddard, Asilee Simms, Eunice Simms, Bill Dillon, Bud Dillon, Deanie Stevens and loving parents Maynard Dillon and Ora Dillon (née Adkins). Bob was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and retiree from Sparrows Point Bethlehem Steel.

Visitation is private at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME. Family is invited to attend the Graveside service on July 3, 2020 at 11 am at the Wallace Memorial Gardens in Crawly WV with Smathers Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to alz.org (Alzheimer's Foundation).

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
