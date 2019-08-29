Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Rob Caton, husband of Judy Caton, survived by his daughters Chris "Caton" Krummenoehl, and Lisa Caton, passed suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019, while playing golf at Willow Springs on the 16th hole (his favorite). The family will be receiving friends from 4pm to 6pm, on Friday, August 30 at Harry H. Witzke's Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City MD 21043. Rob will be buried with a military service at a later date. The family requests that flowers be ordered from Cattails Country Florist, located in Woodbine, MD, or a donation to a scholarship fund for his grandchildren (details located on Witzke's website).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
