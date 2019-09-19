|
Rob "Bob" Caton, husband of Judy Caton, survived by his daughters Chris "Caton" Krummenoehl, and Lisa Caton, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 24, 2019, while playing golf at Willow Springs on the 16th hole (his favorite). The family visited with friends on Friday, August 30th at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Rob was interred with military honors on September 9th with a small family service at the cemetery. Donations may be made to a scholarship fund for his grandchildren (details located on Witzke's website).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 19, 2019