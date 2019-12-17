|
|
Robbin Alice Rudolph (nee Gabe) passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 69. She is survived by her daughters, Stacey (Jeremy) Krafchin and Stefanie Rudolph (Adam Sober), siblings, Eileen (Paul) Feldman and Marc (Annette) Gabe, grandchildren, Jake and Zachary Krafchin, and longtime companion, Larry Ott, best friend, Randi Goodman, nieces, nephews and many cousins, and former husband Alex Rudolph. Robbin was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Sylvia Gabe.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 17, at 12:30 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 9 Picnic Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Tuesday following interment, Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 11 am with services at 7 pm each evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019