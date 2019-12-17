Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robbin Rudolph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robbin Alice Rudolph

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robbin Alice Rudolph Notice
Robbin Alice Rudolph (nee Gabe) passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 69. She is survived by her daughters, Stacey (Jeremy) Krafchin and Stefanie Rudolph (Adam Sober), siblings, Eileen (Paul) Feldman and Marc (Annette) Gabe, grandchildren, Jake and Zachary Krafchin, and longtime companion, Larry Ott, best friend, Randi Goodman, nieces, nephews and many cousins, and former husband Alex Rudolph. Robbin was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Sylvia Gabe.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, December 17, at 12:30 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Crohns & Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007. In mourning at 9 Picnic Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Tuesday following interment, Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 11 am with services at 7 pm each evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robbin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -