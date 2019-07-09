|
|
On Saturday, July 6, 2019 Robert "Charlie" A. Ford of Baltimore, MD, age 82. Husband of Doris Ford, Loving father of Marie Trawinski and her husband David and Pamela Saleh and her husband Neil; proud grandfather of Albert John and Matthew Robert Wisniewski; great grandfather of Makayla, Clara, Mason and Ella. Also survived by his sisters, Mary and Ginger, preceded in death by his sister, Joyce.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, July 10 from 4-7:30 PM with a funeral service beginning at 7:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Charlie with memorial contributions to the , 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019