Robert A Pinkner, 81, of Baltimore, MD – more commonly known as "Bobby", "Pop" and "Uncle Bobby" – passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. He is survived by his children, Jeff Pinkner and Stephie Adler, and their spouses, Maya and Keith, his grandchildren Bodhi, Taj, Jae, Cameron, Kelsie, Brooke (and her fiancé Michael), Alex (and his husband Mark), a sister-in-law, Ronnie Footlick, and a brother, Dr. Lawrence Pinkner. He was predeceased by his wife, Shelley Borow Pinkner, his parents, Jack and Mary Pinkner, a brother-in-law, Bob Footlick and a sister-in-law, Marlyn Pinkner. Bobby loved his work, adored his friends, and dedicated himself fully to Shelley, his kids, their spouses and his grandkids. No one could hope for much more from life. Except more time.



Due to Covid precautions, services are private. Please omit flowers. The Pinkner/Adler families will be receiving other friends and family in limited groups. See updates here for details. Please also see here for finalized details about contributions in his memory.



