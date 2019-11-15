|
|
On November 11, 2019; Robert A. Tramontana; beloved husband of Alice F. Tramontana (nee Fox); devoted father of Barbara T. Hoehne (David J.) and Catherine J. Tramontana (Brian P. Knestout); dear grandfather of Benjamin R. Hoehne and Teresa C., Luke R. and Penelope A. Knestout.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday November 18 from 10-11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019