Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A.
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A.
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A.
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ginter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Ginter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert Allen Ginter Notice
On June 18, 2019, Robert Allen Ginter, beloved husband of Diane Keyes Ginter; devoted father of Jill Fincham (Ed) and Ryan Ginter (Corinne); grandfather of Brandon, Haleigh, William, Molly, and Drew; brother of Sandra Sales.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 23, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now