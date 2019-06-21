|
On June 18, 2019, Robert Allen Ginter, beloved husband of Diane Keyes Ginter; devoted father of Jill Fincham (Ed) and Ryan Ginter (Corinne); grandfather of Brandon, Haleigh, William, Molly, and Drew; brother of Sandra Sales.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, June 23, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019