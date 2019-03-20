Robert Allen "Boog" Kearney, 60, of Catonsville, Maryland passed away on March 15, 2019. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him.Boog was born in Frankfort, KY to James Anthony and Elizabeth Clarkson Kearney on March 3, 1959. He grew up on Westgate Road and attended St. William of York School and Cardinal Gibbons High School. He was also a proud graduate of UMBC. He married Lita Aldave on June 9, 1984. They were married for 34 years and have three children and one granddaughter on the way.He will be remembered for his big heart and welcoming nature that made all those who met him feel like a friend.Boog is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, David Frey and his mother-in-law, Patricia Aldave.Boog is survived by his wife, Lita, his daughter, Jacqueline, and his sons, Ryan (Karen) and Sean, his siblings: Phil (Marguerite), Kathleen Frey, Clark (Ellen), Patrick (Christie) Kearney, and his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary