On May 28, 2020, Robert "Bob" Anderson, beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Anderson, devoted father of William Anderson (Laurie), Jack Anderson, Patricia Anderson, Francis Anderson (Helen); cherished grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Reid, and Will, passed away peacefully at GBMC.
Bob was born in 1931 in Portland, Connecticut, and graduated from Portland High School in 1949. Following his graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and qualified for Officer Candidate School where he was successfully commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army Corps of Engineers, Bob received his degree in engineering from Hartford Technical College, and began his career in 1954 with Stanley Works in New Britain, CT.
After 16 years in sales, marketing and product management with Stanley, Bob began his 14 year tenure with Black & Decker in 1970, joining the DeWalt division in Lancaster, PA. In 1977, Bob was promoted to Vice President of Marketing for Black & Decker in Towson, MD where he would also serve as the Vice President of Corporate Market/Product Development before leaving in 1984 to join Easco Hand Tools as its President and CEO. After a successful IPO in 1987, Bob retired from Easco in 1989 and formed Anderson & Associates, a management consulting firm. During his 50 year career, Bob served on the Boards of corporations (Easco Hand Tools, Baltimore Tool Works, Palm Coast Automotive, Vision Hardware Group, Warren Tool, IWF), industry trade associations (MEMA, HTI, and WMMA where he served as its President), and community organizations like the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MHC. Bob enjoyed woodworking, big band music, World War II history, and boating. He was an excellent dancer, a car enthusiast (particularly fast convertibles), and loved to golf at Hillendale Country Club, where he was a 40-year member and Chairman of the 1983 and 1984 Greater Baltimore Open, a PGA event.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)
Bob was born in 1931 in Portland, Connecticut, and graduated from Portland High School in 1949. Following his graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and qualified for Officer Candidate School where he was successfully commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was promoted to 1st Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army Corps of Engineers, Bob received his degree in engineering from Hartford Technical College, and began his career in 1954 with Stanley Works in New Britain, CT.
After 16 years in sales, marketing and product management with Stanley, Bob began his 14 year tenure with Black & Decker in 1970, joining the DeWalt division in Lancaster, PA. In 1977, Bob was promoted to Vice President of Marketing for Black & Decker in Towson, MD where he would also serve as the Vice President of Corporate Market/Product Development before leaving in 1984 to join Easco Hand Tools as its President and CEO. After a successful IPO in 1987, Bob retired from Easco in 1989 and formed Anderson & Associates, a management consulting firm. During his 50 year career, Bob served on the Boards of corporations (Easco Hand Tools, Baltimore Tool Works, Palm Coast Automotive, Vision Hardware Group, Warren Tool, IWF), industry trade associations (MEMA, HTI, and WMMA where he served as its President), and community organizations like the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and MHC. Bob enjoyed woodworking, big band music, World War II history, and boating. He was an excellent dancer, a car enthusiast (particularly fast convertibles), and loved to golf at Hillendale Country Club, where he was a 40-year member and Chairman of the 1983 and 1984 Greater Baltimore Open, a PGA event.
Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.