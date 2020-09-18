Robert B. Greene, age 99, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 15, 2020 at Paragon Manor in Joppa, Maryland. Born in Diagonal, Iowa, he was the son of the late Eugene Joseph Greene and Ruth Jannette (Jessup) Greene.
His father Eugene was a preacher who ministered to congregations and held revival services in Iowa and the surrounding states during the 1930s. Robert felt the call to ministry and attended Johnson Bible College, now Johnson University, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Butler University in Indianapolis. He served short ministries at churches in Lohrville, Iowa, Okeechobee Florida and Adairsville, Georgia, and extended ministries in Indianapolis, Indiana; Fork, Maryland; Kenmore (Akron), Ohio; Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and Naperville, Illinois. After retiring with Bernice to Bel Air, he served as Camp Manager to Indian Lake Christian Service Camp, on the pastoral care staff of Mountain Christian Church, and in various interim ministries near Bel Air.
Robert is survived by his son, Stephen Greene of Bel Air; three grandchildren, Alicia, Monica, and Philip Greene; and two sisters, Shirley Phoenix and Alberta Brown.
In addition to his parents and his first wife, Bernice Lytle Greene, and second wife, Luella Jean (Miller) Greene, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Greene; and sister, Phyllis Weikum.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3-6 pm and on Tuesday, September 22 at Mountain Christian Church, Joppa, MD from 10-11 followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will take place in Mountain Christian Church Cemetery.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085.
