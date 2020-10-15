1/
Robert B. O'CONOR
On October 13, 2020, Robert Byrnes O'Conor; beloved husband of Raylene (nee Marttila) O'Conor; devoted father of Michael Ryan O'Conor and Kelley Erin O'Conor Morgan and her husband Wiley; dear son of James P. O'Conor Sr. and the late Katherine "Bette" (nee Ellis) O'Conor; dear brother of Kristen Reynolds of St. Petersburg, FL, Mary O'Conor, Sean O'Conor and his wife Stacy, Lauren Berger and her husband Steve, Thomas O'Conor, Terence O'Conor and his wife Aisling of Lancaster, PA and the late James P. O'Conor Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held in the coming days and a service open to all will take place in the springtime. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org/?form=donate-now or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 14, 2020
I am very sad at learning that Robbie has gone . I did not know until now about Jim’s passing. Such wonderful young men that I got to know at Loyola. My heart aches for you, the families of such great guys. Thinking of you and praying for you, Edwidge Carter Burke.
Edwidge Burke
Teacher
