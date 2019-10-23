|
|
Gabriel must have needed another trumpet player in heaven, as Robert Ames Barrows passed from this earth on Sunday, October 6; just days shy of his 95th birthday.
Known as "Bob" to his friends, he was nicknamed "Timmy" by his family.
He was born October 9th, 1924 in Boston, MA – the second of four children and only son of Walter Adelbert Barrows and Irma Viola (Smith) Barrows (nee Henrietta Charlotte Lowell). Having skipped a grade in elementary school, he attended Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, NH as a second "senior" year.
He entered Dartmouth College in the fall of 1942, and remained a proud member of the Class of 1946, despite that fact that World War II interrupted his college after only one full year. Serving in the United States Army Artillery Unit he helped keep the world safe for democracy.
He returned to Dartmouth after the war and took make-up engineering classes at Thayer School as he prepared to transfer to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Throughout his youth he pursued music, learning how to play the trumpet, working in a lumberyard to make the money to buy his first real horn, and joining combos to play jazz and popular music when he went to KUA, in the Army, and while at Dartmouth.
He was also quite adept at the French language, which served him in good stead while he was in the Army, helping his troops follow the directions of gruff-voiced French farmers, serving as a translator at a minor court case.
It was a blind date to play bridge that led to his marriage to Patricia Joan Greenhalgh in 1951. They raised their family of three children in Sharon, PA, and Linthicum Heights, MD.
His professional career was spent entirely with Westinghouse Corp. working on torpedoes, on radar, the AWACS plane and the F-16 project until his retirement in 1989.
As a member of the community he was civic-minded, serving on various town associations and Boards, and he was active in local Republican-party activities.
He was pre-deceased by his wife Patricia Joan Greenhalgh (in 2009), his older sister Marcia Wood, and his younger sister Diana Sundeen. He is survived by his younger sister Jean Holmes of Santa Barbara, CA. He leaves behind his three children: Dory Smith (Steve Emburey) – Laurel, MD, Susan Barrows (Stephen Yeagle) – Fresno, CA, and Richard L. Barrows (Marcia Groszek) – Thetford Center, VT, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He also leaves behind his "Princess",
There will be no service. Donations may be made in his name to Dartmouth College, or the .
And, in his honor, you might enjoy some fresh melon, eat some sweet corn, drink a lager ….and just wait for the Orioles to win. That's what he would have done.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019