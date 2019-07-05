|
|
On July 1, 2019, Robert Dale Beck, 71, of Hydes, MD passed away. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janis Beck; devoted father of Wendy Messner & her husband Robert, Brian Beck & his wife Tracy and Amanda Buddenbohn & her husband Josh; cherished grandfather of Kelsea, Patrick, Alayna, Jade, Mara, Ava, Landen and Zachary; dear brother of Paula Webb & her husband Tom and Robin Daugherty & her husband Mark. Also survived by many loving friends and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM, Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at Fellowship Chapel- 3821 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084 with a Celebration of Life immediately following the service at Jarrettsville Gardens.
Dale being a very caring person, he became a proud supporter of the Rage Against Addiction. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Dale's name to his favorite charity- Rage Against Addiction- PO Box 1, Forest Hill, MD 21050, www.rageagainstaddiction.com. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019