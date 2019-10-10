|
Robert Bernard Clark of Woodlawn Maryland passed away Sunday evening October 6th, 2019. Bob worked for the National Security Agency (NSA) retiring in 2011. A lifelong learner, he earned a master's degree from John Hopkins University and studied at Maryland Institute of Art and Schuler School of Fine Art. In the 1980's he was a prominent personality at the Baltimore Inner Harbor Place drawing caricatures on weekends. Bob is survived by his wonderful loving wife Joyce of 31 years. His daughter Sharon and son in law Richard, and grandchildren Stephanie, Samantha, and Robert Purnell. Bob's brother Jeff Clark, sisters Jackie Fry Patricia Santoni and Janet Elder and their families. Joyce's daughter Gina and husband Irwin Naiman, son Jacob, and granddaughter Maria Driver and her father Eric Driver. The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 11am-12pm at HARRY WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike Road Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Funeral Service will be held at 12pm following the viewing and interment will be at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Parkville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences can be made online at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019