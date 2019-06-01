Home

Robert Birdsong Jr.

On May 30, 2019, Robert Birdsong Jr. passed away. He is preceded in death by his first wife Cradelia Birdsong, and his sister Essie Hill. Survived by his wife Evelyn Gail-Birdsong. Father of Jerome Keith Birdsong and wife DeeAnn, and Pamela Birdsong-Edeen and husband David. Step-father of Mark Gail, and David Gail and wife Rivian. Brother of Leonard Birdsong and wife Yvette, and Calvin Birdsong. Grandfather of Jerome Robert Birdsong, Yngwie Edeen and wife Wiltssy, Malcolm Edeen, Satchel Edeen, and Cameron Birdsong. Great-grandfather of five.Family will receive friends St. John United Church, at Wildelake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 on Thursday, June 6, from 10am to 12pm, where funeral services will begin at 12pm. Interment Columbia Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019
