James A Morton & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
311 Main St
Baltimore, MD 21222
(410) 282-5440
Robert Bryant

Robert Bryant Notice
Robert B. Bryant on April 17th, 2019. The beloved father of Barbara Sims (Ernest), Lloyd Bryant (Carolyn), Robert Bryant, Jr. (Delia), Patricia Woodward (Milton), Lewis Bryant (Marie), Roberta Gray (Lanis), Anita Gwynn (Marshall) and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at James A. Morton & Sons Funeral Home, 311 Main Street Turner Station, MD 21222. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 24th at Friendship Baptist Church 307 and 1/2 Avondale Rd. Turner Station. Wake will begin at 10:30 with the funeral service starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Red Cross in the name of Robert Bryant.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
