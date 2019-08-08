Home

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
Bob Buchmeier died of cancer in the early hours of July 31st in his home at the Residences at Vantage Point. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann and three brothers and three sisters in Minnesota. He was a lifelong learner and educator who became a mechanical engineer, earned a Masters in Physics and Math, and a PhD in Philosophy of Education at the University of Chicago.

Bob and Mary Ann moved to Columbia, MD in 1985 after living and working in Chicago, IL and Erie, PA. In addition to a being an educator he served in his church and neighborhood communities. He was on the Board of Bridges to Housing Sustainability for nine years and was given the "Heroes for Housing" award in 2019. There will be a memorial service on September 7th at 2pm at the Residences at Vantage Point.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019
