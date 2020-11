Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Walter Buckheit, age 85, passed away peacefully in Englewood, Florida on November 9. He is survived by his wife Cindy Bisser Buckheit of Englewood, his sons Robert Walter Jr., Mark Bradley and Scott Edward, and many nieces, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University, was a draftee of the Washing Senators, and a dedicated youth baseball coach.



